THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.90 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $62.90 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00017647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

