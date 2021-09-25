Thunder Token Trading Down 24.2% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

