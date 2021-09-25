Tidal Finance One Day Volume Hits $130,256.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $130,256.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

