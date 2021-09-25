TokenPay Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $179,122.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.25 or 0.99925808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

