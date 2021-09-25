TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of TopBuild worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

BLD stock opened at $219.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

