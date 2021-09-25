Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $13.02. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 19,170 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

