Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $13.02. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 19,170 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.