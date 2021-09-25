Tornado (TCORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $316,812.82

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $52.80 or 0.00123965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $316,812.82 and approximately $400.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00105890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00141248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,570.81 or 0.99944903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.61 or 0.06744127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00762385 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

