TotemFi Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $942,654.06 and approximately $1,926.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

