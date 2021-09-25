TouchCon Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $505,400.78 and approximately $40,679.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

