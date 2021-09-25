Tranche Finance Market Cap Hits $11.39 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $33,257.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

