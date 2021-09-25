Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Travel + Leisure and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.36 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -62.74 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

