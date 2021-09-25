Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00006911 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $60,719.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

