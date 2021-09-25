TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.43 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after buying an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

