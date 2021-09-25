Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $951.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.75 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

