Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $951.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.75 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.