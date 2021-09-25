Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $268.85 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

