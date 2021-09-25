Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

