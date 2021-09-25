Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,365.87

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $47,365.87 and $1,645.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00121490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

