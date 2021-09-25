Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,604,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 105,133 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

