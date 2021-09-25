TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043256 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.