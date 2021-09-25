TurtleCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $168,166.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.17 million and $168,166.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 111,457,579,398 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

