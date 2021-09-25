Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $64,781.23 and $3,753.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043139 BTC.

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

