Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $482.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.20 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.