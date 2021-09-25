U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.