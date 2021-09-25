U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.68

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.68 and traded as low as $10.65. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 11,616 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

