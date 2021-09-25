Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $965,337.94 and approximately $413,753.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00390476 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

