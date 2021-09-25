UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

