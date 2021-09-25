UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of UDR worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.