Unibright Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $429.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00006766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

