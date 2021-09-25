Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,958.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $15.06 million and $69,958.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.46 or 0.99946663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.50 or 0.06764738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00761338 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.