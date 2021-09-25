Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Hits Market Cap of $3.97 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $2,828.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00067798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.81 or 1.00380946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.52 or 0.06723879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

