UniCrypt Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $358.74 or 0.00839733 BTC on exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

