Unido EP (UDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $322,782.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $322,782.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

