Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Cap of $38.25 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00019469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00153414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00498301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

