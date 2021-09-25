Unifty Market Capitalization Hits $24.39 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Unifty has a total market cap of $24.39 million and $494,864.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $20.70 or 0.00048486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00141253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,631.69 or 0.99851646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.22 or 0.06776491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00766092 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.