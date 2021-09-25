UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $1.83 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

