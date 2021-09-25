Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $11.49 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and $294.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.79 or 0.00044645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

