United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.18

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as low as $29.84. United Bancshares shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 2,890 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $102.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,623.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,481 shares of company stock valued at $111,776 in the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancshares in the first quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

