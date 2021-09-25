United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

