United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $44.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

