UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $233,155.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,113,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.