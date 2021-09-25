UnMarshal Price Hits $0.76 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $619,446.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

