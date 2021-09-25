UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $2.89 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00006801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $2.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00355090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

