USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $30.83 billion and $3.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.06877194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00111424 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 30,817,334,457 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

