USDK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176.15 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $176.15 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

