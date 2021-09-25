Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.19% of Valmont Industries worth $159,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

