VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 406.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $272.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $164.92 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.77.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.