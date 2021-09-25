Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $53,813.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.59 or 0.00022435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,070 coins and its circulating supply is 660,256 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.