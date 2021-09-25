Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.25 or 0.99925808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00772523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00382340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00269811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004500 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

