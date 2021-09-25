Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $48,943.88 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $48,943.88 and $10.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.46 or 0.06806309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00356095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01202676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00556025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00526921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00315010 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,869 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,363 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.