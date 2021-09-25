Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.53 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $132.72 million and $28.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00129190 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

